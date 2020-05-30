Longmont ready to reopen several city facilities Monday

Longmont is reminding residents that it is reopening several city government facilities for limited services to residents on Monday.

That includes the Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St.; the Development Services Center, 385 Kimbark St.; the Service Center, 1100 S. Sherman St.; and Municipal Court, 225 Kimbark St.

A visitor to any of those city facilities should wear a face covering while in the buildings and maintain at least a 6-foot physical distance from others, and city officials asks people to limit group sizes to the greatest extent possible.

People who can conduct their business with the city online or over the telephone are encouraged to do so.

Plexiglas has been installed at all public counters at the Civic Center and will be cleaned daily, Assistant City Manager Sandi Seader wrote in a memo to employees. Signs have been installed about physical distancing and other federal Centers for Disease Control reminders about hand washing, face covering, mask wearing in public areas and in breakrooms. Floor markings have been installed to help customers distance 6-10 feet from each other.

Seader said that at this point, Longmont “will only be allowing 10 customers in the Civic Center mall at any one time and will be watching the customer traffic to ensure we are complying with the governor’s guidance. Service windows have been reduced to one staff member assisting customers if there were previously two.

“Custodial staff will step up their cleaning routines — regularly cleaning common areas twice per day for bathrooms and hourly for high-touch areas. In-person meetings will require physical distancing. We still likely have to use virtual meeting tools or a combination of virtual and in-person,” Seader said.

Civic Center staff must wear face covering masks unless they work more than 6 feet away from anyone else and must be worn into and out of the building.

Longmont will be making inexpensive masks available to the public at each counter but will not be doing health checks of customers at those Civic Center counters, Seader said. She said the city’s goal “is to educate the public if they are not wearing a mask.”

Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available at each counter for staff, who administrators said should wipe commonly used items such as keyboards and lunch tables before using them.

Civic Center employees must undergo a health check by Longnont’s risk management staff every morning. Cleaning wipes will be available in break rooms and at common areas such as printers locations.

Boulder County Public Health has issued guidance and an order requiring people to wear a face covering in public, when people can’t be 6 feet apart.

Details about the city reopenings — and the current availability of those and other Longmont city facilities and services during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — are available at bit.ly/2ZQvUpa. Or, people can call or call 303-774-3759.