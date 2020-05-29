RTD suspends bus and rail service to and from downtown Denver

Regional Transportation District officials stopped bus and rail service to and from downtown Denver Friday after crowds clashed with police Thursday night and plans for more protests extend through the weekend.

The crowds are protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week. In Denver police sprayed crowds with pepperballs and pepper spray. Windows were smashed and other businesses suffered property damage as well.

Because more protests are planned Friday and Saturday, RTD suspended service “to ensure the safety of our staff and our riders,” the district said in a release. The suspension will be in place until further notice.

The changes are:

No bus or rail service to or from downtown, including Union Station and Civic Center Station, which is closed.

Multiple bus routes will be detoured around downtown.

The L line on light rail is stopped, the H line will run to 10th/Osage Station and the C, E and W lines are running to the Empower Field at Mile High Station.

The University of Colorado A Line will run from Central Park and Denver International Airport.The B Line will run between Westminster and 41st/Fox.

The G Line will run between Ward and 41st/Fox.

The suspension could continue through Saturday, the release said. Transit police are coordinating with the Denver Police Department.