Boulder County breweries and bars join restaurants reopening with extra precautions in place

Like many people in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Lafayette resident Steve Hansen found himself missing the little things in life.

“I said, the first things I’m getting are a beer and a haircut,” Hansen said.

So when Hansen drove by Longmont’s Wibby Brewing and saw that it was open for the first time since Gov. Jared Polis shut down breweries and restaurants in March, he decided to check at least one item off the list.

“I called my brother and said, ‘Let’s go to Wibby’s,’” Hansen said. “So I got the beer first. The guy there said my hair looked good.”

While restaurants got the clear go-ahead from Polis to reopen on Wednesday, alcohol establishments have had less guidance on moving forward, but many reopened this week with a few extra precautions in place for people looking for a drink.

While Polis expressed his concerns about people socializing and mingling at drinking establishments more than at restaurants, he said businesses that could follow the regulations and serve food would be allowed to also reopen.

According to a state release, “The intent of this guidance is to open establishments for the primary purpose of dine-in service, or what is colloquially referred to as ‘restaurants,’” but “any establishment that can adhere to the guidelines below and ensure access to food for on-premise consumption can open.”

The release said other establishments that could not serve food would be reevaluated in June.

Boulder liquor licensing attorney Mike Laszlo said he found the food requirement portion of the order odd.

“The food requirement doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me,” Laszlo said. “The only thing I can really think is that if I go into a restaurant, maybe they can better regulate seating and distancing of patrons.”

But Laszlo said social distancing could be accomplished at breweries through the same capacity limits, seating arrangements and service changes that restaurants were making. He also noted that actually ordering the food was not required at the breweries, or at restaurants for that matter.

“(At a restaurant) we can sit there and order wine and not eat food, but we will be properly social distancing,” Laszlo said. “I don’t see why breweries can’t do the same thing.”

Laszlo said that could pose a problem for some of the smaller breweries without kitchens, which will have to book a food truck or partner with a local restaurant.

“If I’m a brewery with a traditional taproom, I don’t have a food license, but to open now I want to serve food, but I don’t have a food license that allows me to do that,” Laszlo said. “That could be the hurdle.”

But Laszlo said for alcohol establishments that can find a way to serve food and abide by the social distancing guidelines, he sees no reason they can’t open, whether they be breweries or bars.

“Just because it’s a bar, doesn’t mean it’s the Walrus,” Laszlo said, referring to the oft-crowded former college hangout in downtown Boulder.

And while Laszlo said people might disagree about the exact measures, he is grateful breweries and other alcohol establishments were given a way to open their doors.

“I certainly don’t want to be critical,” Laszlo said. “I do believe both Colorado and, in our instance Boulder, are doing everything they can to help businesses.”

‘I don’t think it’s an option for everybody’

When Gunbarrel Brewing Company owner Marie Fox heard on Monday she might be able to reopen her taproom, she quickly rallied the troops.

“We were pretty convinced it would not be until next year, so it was pretty astonishing on Friday (May 22) when it sounded like it might be soon,” Fox said. “And then it was very shocking on Monday when we found out we would be able to open in 48 hours. The employees were out for the holiday, they cut it short and we all gathered around a table, and then we took out the furniture and the tape measures.”

Fox said the brewery has a large outdoor space, so they bought more outdoor furniture to maximize their space while still allowing for social distancing.

The brewery had been doing delivery and takeout, but Fox said that for a relatively new business like hers, she felt reopening was the right decision.

“We have rent to pay and obligations to our employees,” Fox said.

But Laszlo said even with the financial strain the pandemic put on the alcohol industry, not all establishments may jump right into reopening.

“For some, opening at 50% is not going to be the revenue they need to stay open,” Laszlo said. “Some people are saying, ‘Let’s get open, let’s generate revenue. Others are saying, ‘We’d love to open, but we’re not just going to turn the lights on, because it may cost us more money.’”

Fox said Gunbarrel Brewing has a large outdoor space, which she said is probably the key factor in whether a brewery can reopen.

“We have a very large facility, which we’re especially grateful for now,” Fox said. “A lot of people just don’t have enough space to make that work financially, and that’s unfortunate. I do think it’s going to be very challenging for those folks.”

As for the food requirement, Fox said the brewery often partnered with food trucks before the pandemic and simply resumed doing that. She also struck up agreements with three local eateries to offer delivery as well.

But she noted that as more breweries open up, competition for food trucks could get fierce.

“They have food costs to consider and very, very slim margins, so they are going to be pretty selective,” Fox said. “I don’t think its an option for everyone.”

‘Trying to do the right thing’

Longmont’s Lefthand Brewery was another brewery that opened its taproom on Wednesday, and marketing director Jill Preston said it has been a positive experience for customers and employees so far.

“We feel very proud that we were able to open on day one, and so far it has been very smooth,” Preston said. “So far people have been very understanding, very kind, very compliant.”

Preston noted that it helps that the main change to procedure, more outdoor seating, has not been a problem in 80-degree weather.

“I feel like right now, most people of course want to sit outdoors, with Colorado having such beautiful weather,” Preston said. “It’s fortunate, this would be absolutely different in November.”

Hansen said that while drinking at Wibby he felt very safe and comfortable with the experience.

“The tables were very far spaced, the waiters would bring you the beer with masks, you ordered on an app,” Hansen said. “There were a few dogs running around, so it was normal as far that goes.”

Preston said some people were asking questions about different procedures but found customers were eager to comply.

“It can be a little awkward,” Preston said. “We’ve gotten questions on how to handle restrooms, how to handle x, y, and z. But people are asking questions, being compliant. They are trying to do the right thing.”

Fox said she saw similar behavior at Gunbarrel Brewing, and said she thinks part of it is out of respect for how hard businesses are working to keep customers safe.

“I think they all saw how hard our staff was working to make everything safe,” Fox said. “It’s a lot of work with the constant sanitizing, and I think people really appreciated we were doing all of the things that were expected of us.”

And compliance with the rules is what Laszlo said will keep businesses and customers safe and allow doors to remain open.

“Don’t look at these guidelines with an eye toward loopholes or hidden exception,” Laszlo said. “I look at these rules and advise my clients to look at them, follow them in good faith, and keep yourself, your staff and your guests healthy.”