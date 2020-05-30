GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County coronavirus deaths remain at 61…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County coronavirus deaths remain at 61 for fourth day; two new cases reported

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County’s coronavirus deaths held steady at 61 for the fourth day in a row Saturday, with the number of cases rising by two.

There have been 954 people in Boulder County who have tested positive or who are considered a probable case. Of those, 429 have recovered and 163 people have been hospitalized. There are currently 174 disease investigations in progress, according to Boulder County Public Health data Saturday.

At the statewide level, there were 26,098 positive or probable cases reported — up 485 from Friday. There have been 1,443 deaths among Colorado cases. Of those, 1,181 are attributed to the coronavirus. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million residents, there have been 178,196 people tested as of Saturday, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Kelsey Hammon

