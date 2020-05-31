Boulder County officials weighing public safety, backlog as court prepares to resume

The Boulder County courthouse this week saw its first in-person hearing since the spread of the coronavirus shut the building down in March, but officials say there are still a lot of things to be worked out before more hearings and eventually jury trials can resume in the summer.

While video bond and filing hearings have been taking place at the Boulder County Jail, Tuesday’s motions hearing in Boulder District Court for an upcoming murder trial was the first time a hearing had been held at the 6th and Canyon courthouse since Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke halted hearings in March over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The hearing was still closed to the general public but was streamed online and available on conference call. The attorneys and witnesses who were in the room wore masks and tried to social distance.

“It takes a little getting used to seeing everyone in the courtroom wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart,” said Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, who was at the hearing. “But at the heart of it, it was court as usual.”

For Boulder managing public defender Nicole Collins, it might have been a bit too normal.

“It definitely had the feeling of business as usual, plus masks, which was a little bit surprising,” Collins said. “It was difficult to maintain social distancing at 6 feet. I don’t think that was maintained at all. It definitely feels like we should be trying to maintain more social distance, but the expectation is we need to get back to business.”

Collins said there are some sentencing hearings and testimonial proceedings, including Tuesday’s, that need to be done in person. But after seeing the realities of trying to social distance in a courtroom, she hopes that even as the docket fully resumes in the summer, in-person activity at the courthouse will still be limited.

“I think what we’re trying to do is keep everybody out of the courtroom as much as possible when we have things that can be handled remotely, that includes lawyers and clients,” Collins said.

On that, Dougherty agrees.

“We should do everything we can to reduce the amount of time people have to be in the courthouse and reduce the amount of people that have to be in the courthouse,” Dougherty said. “It’s my belief and hope that we can conduct a lot of court appearances remotely. Not everyone may agree with me on this, but in the year 2020 we should use every tool available to us in terms of videos and cellphones.”

Addressing case backlog

Of course, with hearings all having been delayed until this month, attorneys and the courts will be looking at a backlog of cases this summer.

Collins said the public defender’s office is trying to prioritize in-custody cases and said safety should not be overlooked simply in an effort to try to clear the docket.

“We need to be safe about this, and we need to be smart about this,” she said. “There is going to be a delay, and that’s inevitable. Court has been closed for three months, we can’t just pick up where we left off.”

Dougherty said his office is trying to do its part by working with defense attorneys to reach resolutions on cases when possible and sending more eligible cases to the county’s diversion programs.

However, Dougherty said that in the wake of the pandemic, the state is considering funding cuts that could impact diversion programs statewide.

“We actually save money when we divert people out of the justice system and help them get on the right track,” Dougherty said. “It is extremely shortsighted to consider cutting funds for diversion when that program is an absolute necessity for us in reducing the caseloads and reducing the likelihood someone cycles in and out of the justice system over and over again.”

Dougherty said he is also hoping the state will issue a ruling on defendants’ speedy trial rights. Those rights guarantee a defendant the right to a trial within six months of entering a plea of not guilty, but Dougherty said the state should rule that the time period in which trials were prohibited due to the virus should not count toward that time.

“That may sound like a simple, obvious fix, but it has not yet happened in the state of Colorado,” Dougherty said. “That will be an issue in cases going forward unless it is addressed by the Legislature.”

Speedy trial rights can be waived by defendants, and Collins said defense attorneys will have to approach the issue on a case-by-case basis.

“Speedy trial has been a big concern,” she said. “Really what we have to do is look at each case individually. There might be circumstances in which we’re telling our client that, given the climate, it’s in your best interest to waive your right and try and continue this at a time when you might actually be able to get jurors and get a jury that is representative and that can concentrate on their case.”

Jury concerns

While attorneys have expressed concerns about everything from restrictions on pretrial investigation and masks hiding witnesses’ faces, so far the biggest concern about resuming trials has been safely bringing in juries.

The case attorneys returned to the courthouse for on Tuesday is also the same one that is the first scheduled trial following the virus closures: the two-week murder trial of Isaiah Rios starting on July 20.

Because of the length, nature and pre-trial publicity surrounding them, murder cases and other serious felony trials require larger jury pools, sometimes hundreds of people. It’s not exactly an ideal first trial run.

“You really want to test out your system when you’ve brought in 200 people and find out you’re not doing things right?” Collins said. “If you run into problems, you are impacting so many more people.”

But Dougherty said having a murder trial first might be a positive in the sense that the gravity of the case might make jurors more willing to serve.

“If you’re asking jurors to come in, it should be meaningful,” Dougherty said.

During Tuesday’s hearing, officials discussed possibly sending out even more juror summons to compensate for possible no-shows or those who ask to be excused.

“They’re going to be very anxious, and we may have a lot of requests day of for health reasons or just for anxiety,” Boulder District Court Judge Andrew Hartman said.

Dougherty said it reminds him of his time as a prosecutor in Manhattan shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

“People felt either uncomfortable or concerned about being in the vicinity of the World Trade Center even months after the attacks,” Dougherty said. “That’s going to be an issue we need to address.”

Dougherty said he thinks making sure potential jurors are informed of all the safety precautions being taken well before they come in is one way to help ease that anxiety.

But Collins also said everyone also has to get on the same page. While some attorneys have interpreted current health measures as requiring people to wear masks and be at least 6 feet apart, Hartman said Tuesday he was one of the judges who interpreted the orders as allowing people to be closer than 6 feet if they were wearing masks.

“The governor just allowed 50 people in restaurants,” Hartman said.

But Collins said she wants public health officials to also weigh in and approve any return strategy.

“If people are upset about what the court is requiring them to do, if they have a different interpretation of the public health order, our fear is they’re going to take it out on the client.”