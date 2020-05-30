GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder to host town halls to offer feedback on negotiations with Xcel Energy

Boulder is hosting a series of five virtual townhalls to let the public offer feedback on the city’s ongoing negotiations with Xcel Energy.

According to a news release, the city and the power company are seeking feedback on paths to meet the city’s energy goals, specifically ideas, input and comments on what city leadership and Xcel should consider as they continue discussions that may lead to an alternative to the municipal utility the city has been pursuing since 2010.

Representatives from the power company will be at some or all of the town halls, three of which have been scheduled. They will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. June 10 and and 5:30 p.m. June 24.

Participants are encouraged to register on Eventbrite, bit.ly/2XINuce. While people may attend more than one event, the presentation is likely to remain the same. Registrants will be emailed a link to the online session. Those who cannot attend can email their feedback to council@bouldercolorado.gov. Details about sessions tailored to the business and Spanish-speaking communities will be announced.

A second round of townhalls to provide information on the status of negotiations and details on how feedback from the June townhalls was applied will be in July.

For more information, visit www.bouldercolorado.gov/local-power/working-with-xcel-energy.

