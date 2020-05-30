FLEX service to resume between Boulder, Longmont, Berthoud, Loveland and Fort Collins

Transfort, a transit agency owned by Fort Collins, will resume normal FLEX service Monday, except the first and last Boulder Express round trips, according to a news release.

FLEX service, which stops at locations in Boulder, Longmont, Berthoud, Loveland and Fort Collins, was suspended April 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The round trips that are not resuming are the northbound routes that depart from 18th and Euclid in Boulder at 7:09 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. and the southbound routes that depart from the South Transit Center in Fort Collins at 5:14 a.m. and 5:20 p.m.

Additionally, the temporary stops in Loveland at Lincoln and 23rd will not be used. The restored routes will use all other normally scheduled stops, including at the Loveland Food Bank. The service, like all routes provided by Transfort, will remain fare-free under an executive order that was signed in March.

Riders are asked to limit FLEX use to essential travel and to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while onboard. All passengers except those using a mobility device also are asked to board using the rear doors.

For more information, visit ridetransfort.com/flex.