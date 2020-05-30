Global Sound Studio to host drive-in concert

Broomfield drummer Jack Mueller is ready to take his version of The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” from the virtual classroom to a live, mask-wearing audience.

Global Sound Studio, 555 Alter St., will host a drive-in concert June 7 where Mueller, 12, and other young musicians will be able to entertain their families with songs they’ve been working on for months.

A stage will be set up by the school’s deck and face the parking lot where parents can pull up in vehicles to watch their child perform. Students, who range from 6 to 18 years old, will play either guitar or drums and be accompanied by their instructor on the opposite instrument.

The school is now allowed to open, Global Sound Studio Director Lydia Fiore said, but she and instructors are being cautious.

“Lydia has been doing a great job of keeping track of lessons by having virtual lessons for the students,” Mueller said.

Mueller, who has been playing for seven years, said he became interested when he tried the drums in the studio’s practice room one day when his family took his brother to a piano lesson.

He enjoyed it so much, he asked his parents for his own lessons. After months of virtual classes, he is looking forward to seeing his fellow musicians.

“I love to listen to the other kids and how they’ve advanced over a period of time and seeing how they’ve grown and stuff,” he said.

Mueller has been involved in the school’s Rock Band program for two years, learning three songs over a 6-week period.

“I’m trying to go for a third, but with the whole virus thing, it’s been fairly hard,” he said about the June session.

For the June 7 performance his mother, father, brother, grandparents and likely an aunt and uncle will come listen to him and instructor Matt Grundstad. Typically he performs three times a year, he said, which means after 21 shows he’s shed his stage fright.

His mother Becky Mueller said parents will be able to listen from their cars or by setting up chairs in the parking lot as long as they remain 6-feet away from other families.

“In the beginning it was nice to know the lessons continued,” she said, but “It’s a nice break in quarantine life to be able to do something as a community in a safe environment.”

Fiore said the school immediately went to virtual lessons with office staff and teachers working from home to coordinate.

“We had to help a lot of people get through technical issues with students,” she said. “Now it’s smooth — every 30 minutes a new student logs on and takes lessons.”

Parents also seem to enjoy the lack of commute. One of the only downsides is the online route makes it a little difficult for teachers to accompany students because of occasional lags. Instructors all have degrees in music, she said, and are doing what they can to adjust to this “new normal.”

Mueller, meanwhile, continues to impress instructors with his drum skills, even through virtual lessons, Fiore said.

“He has done a great job adapting to this new way of learning,” she said.

This guitar and drum concert was originally planned for March 15, she said, shortly before the stay-at-home order came down. The school had already decided to cancel it among coronavirus concerns.

Typically the school encourages students to invite friends to come see them play, Fiore said, but with this first drive-in concert they’re asking for families only. The parking lot can accommodate about 50 cars.

The day of the show, at the top of every hour each instructor’s 10 students will perform individually with their instructor accompanying them. Each student will perform one song, exit the stage and let the next student on, Fiore said, which she estimates to take about 40 minutes. That leaves about 15 minutes to sanitize and ready the stage for the next batch of students. The show starts at 9 a.m. and will run through 6 p.m.

A staff member will be on hand to provide hand sanitizer to the musicians and everyone will be wearing masks, she said.

A trial run of the drive-in setup was held May 17 for six bands in the Rock Band program, which typically ends with a recording session and concert.

Staff put Xs on the stage to mark where band members could safely stand about 8-feet apart, she said, and a staff member sanitized the equipment between band sets. The school also had a disposable foam cover on the mics that was changed between singers.

“Band members were giving hand sanitizer before entering the stage,” Fiore said, and “all the families, band members, and staff were required to wear masks the entire time. I am happy to say everyone complied.”