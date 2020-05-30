Hundreds march through Boulder, demanding justice for George Floyd

A Black Lives Matter protest that started at Boulder’s Central Park this morning turned into a march through the central part of the city.

About 500 people gathered at the park at 10:30 to hear speakers call for justice for George Floyd and the need to speak out. People in the crowed chanted “black lives matter” and “justice for George Floyd.”

Floyd, a black man, was killed Monday by a white Minneapolis police officer, resulting in demonstrations, marches and riots in cities across the country. The Boulder event also was intended to pay homage to Ahmaud Arbery, 25-year-old Georgia man who was fatally shot Feb. 23 while on a jog, and Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot in March by police in Louisville, Ky.

A Boulder march was not planned, according to organizers, but after people finished speaking, the crowd poured into the intersection of Canyon Boulevard and Boadway. The protesters then headed east on Arapahoe Avenue, crossing Folsom, before turning back west on Canyon. About 12:40, the crowd arrived in front of the Boulder County Courthouse, where people chanted “say his name.” By 12:45, the crowd dispersed.

This article will be updated.