Saunders: There’s plenty of blame to go around, but baseball is in real danger of alienating fans

My two cents about the current state of Major League Baseball:

* As Walt Weiss told me for my Sunday story about the echos of the 1994 strike, if baseball can’t solve its money issues and fails to return this summer “it’s going to be crippling for our game.”

He’s exactly right. I don’t think it’s a romantic or misguided notion to say that baseball has always been a touchstone and something that Americans can lean on during difficult times. Baseball is in danger of losing that hallowed ground if it can’t figure out how to save the 2020 season.

* It’s no secret that a lot of kids today think that baseball is a slow-moving, boring game. But it’s a game with nuances and beauty that can be nurtured and appreciated. A trip to the ballpark on a summer evening can make converts out of even the most restless kid.

But what happens if there is no baseball in 2020? What if a future labor war wipes out another season or another World Series? Baseball can kiss a generation of fans goodbye.

As Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci wrote: “Much of life’s choices come from the influence of habit. People will have moved on. They will be out of the habit of baseball.”

* Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell’s recent comments on Twitter — “No, I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, OK? And that’s just the way it is for me” — came off as callous at a time when 41 million Americans are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

I can understand Snell’s desire to stand his ground about pay cuts, but saying it in the manner in which he did was misguided.

* I’ve heard from a number of fans who call the players “greedy” and entitled. I don’t agree with that. There are very few people on the planet who can do what they do. I’ve spent a ton of bucks over the years to see Bruce Springsteen perform live. He’s very rich but I don’t begrudge him his money.

That being said, I do think a lot of players live in a bubble. Some of them, born and raised as special athletes, have no connection to people like Anna, my favorite clerk at my local Safeway. They should pay more attention to the real world. If they did, they would appreciate their fans more.

* The owners are winning the PR battle right now because MLB tends to speak with one, unified voice. They seem to provide a clear, straightforward message. A lot of fans, eager to see baseball again, don’t want to deal with the complexities of the financial battle between the MLB Players Association and the owners.

Forbes estimates that the average MLB team is now worth $1.85 billion, 4% more than last year. The owners’ wealth keeps growing. Average players’ salaries, on the other hand, although seemingly outrageous to most of us, have stayed at around $4.4 million for the last five seasons.

The Rockies, for example, are worth $1.275 billion, which is up 4% from last year. The New York Yankees, with a valuation of $5 billion, saw their value 9% rise from a year ago. True, not all of the value is liquid and spendable cash, but please don’t buy an argument that the owners will go belly-up if the season is wiped out.

* Finally, I’m going to steal a line from Hall of Fame Baseball Writer Jayson Stark — because he said it better than I can.

Addressing the owners, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the players, Stark wrote: “Really now, there is only one choice. And now is the time to make it. I’m appointing myself to speak for every living baseball fan when I say: Do not keep careening down this road!

“Just remind yourself that you’re not just saving a season. You’re saving your sport.”