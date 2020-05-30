GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Sunday will be last night of special lighting…

News
Boulder Area news

Sunday will be last night of special lighting of Flagstaff Star in Boulder

Special lighting meant to offer hope, promote resiliency during coronavirus pandemic

Lights on the Flagstaff Mountain Star shine on March 23, 2020. Sunday will be the last night to see the lit star until its traditional holiday lighting, as the Boulder Chamber announced Saturday that the safer-at-home protocols offer other places for residents and visitors to find strength amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Sunday will be the final evening of the special lighting of the Flagstaff Star on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder, which was intended to offer hope and promote community resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boulder Chamber announced Saturday in a news release that officials decided to end the illumination because the city’s economy is starting to show signs of rebounding as safer-at-home protocols allow more businesses to reopen to customers.

“We recognize that COVID-19 and its impacts, both to the public health and our economy, are still with us,” Boulder Chamber President and CEO John Tayer stated in the release. “The transition to a safer-at-home order and the gradual reopening of many previously closed businesses, though, provides the opportunity for our community to begin the transition to finding strength and hope for our future through our personal interactions with business owners and each other.”

The star was lit on March 23, despite it historically being lit as a holiday season tradition. Open space around the star was closed while it was lit to discourage group gatherings.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, the Flagstaff House Restaurant, area law enforcement, and Craig Reynolds of Lord & Reynolds Electric Services assisted with the star during the special illumination period.

“The Boulder star has reminded us of our shared bonds as a community over the past few months by acting as a symbol of unity and hope during a very dark time,” Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said. “Though it will be turned off for the time being, we must remember that this crisis is not over. The hard work of planning our recovery, in a way that protects our residents and public health, has just begun.”

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  2. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...
  3. New York-Style Bagels And Gravlax

    Your Butcher, Frank is a classic butcher and delicatessen with the most authentic specialty foods in town. They’ve just added...
  4. Emergency Plumbing Repair

    Don’t wait until you need emergency plumbing repair to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating. You can count on the expert...
  5. Pet Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s not always easy to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont! Cats and dogs are welcome at Ute Creek Apartments...