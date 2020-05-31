GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Barker Reservoir seasonal spill expected by late afternoon

Barker Reservoir in Nederland
By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Barker Reservoir, near Nederland, is expected to start spilling late this afternoon, increasing flows in Boulder Creek, according to Boulder officials.

Barker’s annual spill is an expected event and generally occurs between mid-May to late June, with the exact date determined by weather, snowpack and early spring reservoir levels, according to the city.

Barker Reservoir’s limited storage space means that, when the reservoir is full, any excess inflow passes over the spillway and downstream into Boulder Creek. City officials attributed today’s likely spill to Saturday’s “quickly changing weather.”

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
