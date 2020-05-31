Boulder County’s rural fire departments brace for wildfire season in wake of coronavirus pandemic

As the weather warms, rural fire stations across Boulder County are preparing for wildfire season in a time when the pandemic has reshaped life as previously known.

The 2020 Wildfire Preparedness Plan released in April by the state’s Division of Fire Prevention & Control highlights concerns about limited firefighter staff due to possible coronavirus infection, a strain on ground resources, as well as travel restrictions limiting some agencies’ ability to leave home jurisdictions. It stated a high priority on early detection of fires and “rapid, aggressive initial attack actions.” The plan was sent to Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado General Assembly.

In Boulder County, rural fire departments have adapted to changes since March, when the pandemic began to take a local toll. Leaders of fire agencies in Hygiene and Allenspark said they largely feel prepared for the fire season ahead, with one of the greatest concerns being the inability to train in-person. They joined the Division of Fire Prevention & Control in encouraging people to obey rules set to lessen the risk of fires, especially as the open space areas see more traffic across Boulder County.

Looking at 2020, the report says an “average large fire potential” is expected this spring and into the summer. An average fire season still sees roughly 4,472 fires burning an average of 168,401 total acres.

In Hygiene, just west of Longmont, Kamron Barnaby, the fire training captain for the Hygiene Volunteer Fire Department, has been keeping an eye on state and local health directives as well as on the area’s fire conditions.

“Firefighters are taking a lot of precautions,” Barnaby said. “They are wearing masks and following personal protective equipment measures. At the end of the day, it’s going to be pretty tricky to be honest. Because (a wildfire) is the sort of environment, where you have to work very close.”

While peak wildfire season depends on location, Barnaby said he anticipates things to dry out in June and potential danger to ramp up then.

Hygiene’s fire department includes roughly 50 members. The majority of staff are volunteers. The protection district’s domain includes largely agriculture lands and a sliver of foothills. Barnaby said grass fires are the most common situation firefighters deal with. Last year, the crew fought four or five small grass fires.

When Barnaby thinks about how the pandemic has reshaped preparations, he said the thing that sticks out most is the inability to train in person. Under Boulder County’s safer-at-home order, groups of no more than 10 people are recommended.

The crew is using an online training model to stay up to date. When asked whether that makes him concerned for being prepared for wildfires this year, Barnaby said it’s “definitely a consideration.”

However, he added that he has confidence in his team.

“We could still do job effectively if an emergency happened,” Barnaby said. “A lot of what we do is perishable skills. The more we can train, the better. We are still rolling with standard training schedule as best we can.”

For Allenspark Fire Protection District, not being able to engage volunteers in in-person training is also a major way the pandemic has shaped preparations.

Like Hygiene, Allenspark Fire Protection District has been keeping the skills of its roughly 25-volunteer firefighting team up to date using online training, with the hopes of resuming in-person training in June.

Allenspark Fire Chief Leo Touzjian said one of the biggest impacts he’s seen is not being able to have firefighters practice shelter training. This involves quickly and efficiently removing a 7-foot long, fire-proof tent from their packs and climbing inside. Firefighters use the tents in situations where they are about to be overrun by flames. Allenspark firefighters are required by the government to practice using the shelters every year.

Touzjian said using the tents takes finesse.

“The first few times we practice, it looks a little like the Three Stooges. It takes practice to do it quickly and get yourself covered,” he said. “We delayed that practice, because we need to do it in person and each (of the 10) shelters would have to be sanitized after we practiced with it. We are still working on putting together the refresher course. The government has allowed us to delay that training.”

Touzjian said that typically, the firefighters start preparing in March. Though Allenspark wildfire danger is year-round, Touzjian said the peak season is May to October. Last year, there were two wildland fires. A third fire in September, which started in a structure and spread to the trees, nearly became a wildland fire but was contained.

“Truthfully, I don’t have many concerns (in relation to fighting fires during the pandemic),” Touzjian said. “Many of the fires we fight are small. Additionally, it’s outdoors and you’re usually able to maintain distancing. The concern will be larger fires, where firefighters have to be housed or camp.”

The Allenspark Fire Protection District includes roughly 160 square miles in rural Larimer and Boulder counties. Rachel Barkworth , a public information officer, said despite the pandemic, firefighters are still permitted to provide backup for neighboring counties. Russ Benzel, Hygiene fire’s assistant chief, said his team can leave its jurisdiction to help neighboring counties.

Due to the pandemic, Boulder County Commissioners enacted Level 1 restrictions, which means no open fires, for unincorporated Boulder County. Touzjian said the restrictions have seen calls for service double. In April, he said of 18 calls, half were related to illegal or unattended fires, or smoke reports. There usually isn’t a fire ban this time of year, so typically Touzjian said he doesn’t see those types of calls.

Both Allenspark and Hygiene fire protection leaders said they feel confident that they have enough personal protective equipment for their staff to use, despite country-wide shortages.

The Wildfire Preparedness Plan emphasized plans to boost identification and mitigate fires using extra resources. Barnaby and Barkworth said they hope people using natural space areas will also take precautions. Barkworth encouraged people to use Smokey Bear as their role model and follow the guidelines that emphasize “remember, only you can prevent wildfires.”