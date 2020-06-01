GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Bolder Boulder canceled for 2020

Races had been moved to Labor Day weekend

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The Bolder Boulder has been canceled for 2020.

On Monday, race director Cliff Bosley announced that the annual road race, which has been a Boulder tradition for more than four decades, will not take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the most difficult decision we’ve ever had to make, but the health and safety of our participants and our community are paramount,” Bosley said in a news release.

The Bolder Boulder, which has taken place every year since 1979 and has become one of the largest Memorial Day celebrations in the country, was previous postponed from its May 25 scheduled date to Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Monday’s press release said “it is our not preference to wait (until 2021), but it is essential.”

Bosley and his team now turn their attention to the 2021 Bolder Boulder, scheduled for May 31, 2021.

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.
