GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder-based Bonusly raised $9M in Series A

News
Business

Boulder-based Bonusly raised $9M in Series A

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Employee-recognition and rewards platform Bonusly announced Monday it has raised $9 million in Series A funding.

Bonusly, founded in 2013, is a trade name for Smartly Inc.

The round was led by Access Venture Partners and joined by Next Frontier Capital, Operator Partners, and existing investor FirstMark Capital, according to a Bonusly news release.

“Employee engagement and morale are more important than ever, and this round of investment validates the value of our solution in meeting the pressing people challenges of the current environment and into the future,” Bonusly CEO Raphael Crawford-Marks said in a prepared statement.

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  2. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...
  3. New York-Style Bagels And Gravlax

    Your Butcher, Frank is a classic butcher and delicatessen with the most authentic specialty foods in town. They’ve just added...
  4. Emergency Plumbing Repair

    Don’t wait until you need emergency plumbing repair to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating. You can count on the expert...
  5. Pet Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s not always easy to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont! Cats and dogs are welcome at Ute Creek Apartments...