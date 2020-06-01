GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County crews rescue family stranded by…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County crews rescue family stranded by North St. Vrain Creek outside Lyons

Rescue crews work to reach a family that was stranded by the North St. Vrain Creek on Sunday. (Photo courtesy Andy Amalfitano)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County rescue crews rescued a family after one of its members was swept downstream and the rest were stranded by high waters during a hike outside Lyons.

According to a release, five family members from Arizona and Kansas were hiking on the Coulson Gulch Trail northwest of Lyons on Sunday afternoon when they reached the North St. Vrain Creek.

The map showed the trail crossing to the south side of the creek, and a woman tried to make her way across, but was swept away by the water, which was running high due to spring runoff.

The woman was swept over three sets of waterfalls but was able to grab a log and climb out of the river on the south creek bank. A juvenile female was able to cross the river as well, but when the rest of the family realized they could not cross they activated an SOS feature on their GPS device, which alerted rescuers at  3:21 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews completed a highline rescue, in which rescuers crossed the creek on a rope and put the stranded hikers in rescue harnesses, helmets and flotation devices before pulling them back across the creek one at a time.

Rescue workers were also stationed downstream in case one of the hikers went into the creek, but the rescue was completed after about six hours.

“This is a good reminder that during spring runoff rivers and creeks can be swift moving and you should not attempt to cross them if they are running high,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock an adult off their feet. The family, thankfully, had a handheld GPS device with an SOS feature, which allowed first responders to quickly pinpoint their location.”

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder Emergency Squad, Lyons Fire Protection District, Button Rock Reservoir Ranger and American Medical Response all responded to the call.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  2. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...
  3. New York-Style Bagels And Gravlax

    Your Butcher, Frank is a classic butcher and delicatessen with the most authentic specialty foods in town. They’ve just added...
  4. Emergency Plumbing Repair

    Don’t wait until you need emergency plumbing repair to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating. You can count on the expert...
  5. Pet Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s not always easy to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont! Cats and dogs are welcome at Ute Creek Apartments...