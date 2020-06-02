Daily Camera hires Blake Fontenay as opinion page editor

The Daily Camera has named Blake Fontenay as its new opinion page editor.

Fontenay has spent more than 20 years as a newspaper journalist, with stops at newspapers in California, Florida, Tennessee and Colorado. Most recently, he was the opinion page editor for The Pueblo Chieftain in southern Colorado. Before his time at the Chieftain, Fontenay was an editorial writer at The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tenn.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Fontenay said in a statement. “As a journalist, there’s no worse feeling than working in a place that’s boring. Although I have much to learn about Boulder and the surrounding area, I know enough to realize that’s not going to be a problem here. I’m anxious to get to know more about this community and all of the little quirks that make it a unique place.

“In the challenging times in which we’re living, I believe the work journalists do is more important than ever. I want to be a part of helping to chronicle the struggles many of us are facing right now. I hope to build relationships with the Daily Camera’s readers where they feel comfortable communicating with me about their frustrations and concerns, as well as the parts of their lives that make them feel happy and proud. In short, I can’t wait to get started.”

Beginning today, Fontenay will oversee the Camera’s daily editorial page, open forum and Sunday Insight section. Additionally, he will be the writer serving as the paper’s editorial voice.

He replaces former opinion page editor Quentin Young.

“I could not be happier to find someone with Blake’s skills, education and experience to take on this important position for the Camera,” Al Manzi, Camera publisher and president and CEO of Prairie Mountain Media, said in a statement. “The opinion page is one of the most highly read pages in the paper and online, it provides a great outlet for healthy community conversations on most local topics. Blake will bring a fresh perspective to the pages and is a great addition to our team.”