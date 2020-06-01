Denver police arrested 284 people during 4 nights of George Floyd protests

Law enforcement officers have made 284 arrests on charges ranging from violation of the city’s emergency curfew order to arson in connection to the protests that have rocked Denver’s city core for four consecutive nights.

The number of people arrested each night has increased over time. Police made 170 arrests Sunday, more than the number of arrests in the previous three days combined.

The list of charges include violation of curfew order, assault, criminal mischief, assault to a peace officer, burglary and arson, according to a city news release.

Many of those arrested appeared Monday afternoon in Denver Municipal Court for their first advisement. Magistrate Melissa Annis set personal recognizance bonds for many of those arrested on curfew violations, which means the arrestees will be able to leave the jail without paying any money.

“If the curfew is in effect, the curfew is in effect,” Annis repeatedly told the defendants.

On Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock extended that curfew — originally only ordered for Saturday and Sunday nights — through Friday morning, and adjusted the time. The curfew is now in effect an hour later, from 9 p.m. each night through 5 a.m. the following morning.

The demonstrations, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last week, are expected to continue Monday night.