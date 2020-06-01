Denver’s emergency curfew pushed to 9 p.m., extended through Friday morning

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock extended the city’s emergency curfew through Friday morning as city leaders expect demonstrations and civil unrest to continue.

Hancock initially put the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in place Saturday and Sunday as thousands ramped up their protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

Protests began Thursday night and almost immediately turned violent with police across the country — including in Denver — spraying crowds with pepper balls, pepper spray and foam bullets, among other things.

On Monday, the mayor announced on Twitter that he’s extending the curfew four more nights, and adjusting the time to 9 p.m., and still ending at 5 a.m., for each night this week. This extended emergency curfew will expire at 5 a.m. Friday.

Organizers are planning another march on the Capitol at 5 p.m. Monday, according to a Facebook event listing.

A total of 83 people were arrested Saturday night and another 170 were arrested Sunday night for violating Hancock’s curfew, city officials said. Much of Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, including the state Capitol and the City and County Building, suffered spray paint and window damage.

The protests Sunday offered much of the same. Protesters and journalists alike have been injured by pepper spray and other projectiles fired from police as well.

In addition, three Denver police officers and a person they were taking into custody were injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

As the protests boiled over in Denver, Hancock has taken to social media multiple times to call for activists to remain peaceful and to go home once the curfew hit.