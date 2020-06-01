East Boulder County restaurants begin opening dining rooms

East Boulder County restaurants are beginning to open their doors once again after Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado they can begin to seat a limited number of customers.

Restaurants will need to follow specific guidelines, such as limiting the number to half the facility’s occupancy up to a maximum of 50 people, spacing tables six or more feet apart and keeping doors and windows open.

On May 26, Louisville City Council approved closing portions of Main Street to allow for a summer outdoor dining program to give restaurants options while reopening after the coronavirus pandemic impacted businesses.

The same day, the Superior Board of Trustees approved an ordinance to allow restaurants to expand seating capacity outside to accommodate for physical distancing.

Erie officials announced Thursday they would be creating a temporary program to allow restaurants to operate outdoor patio settings adjacent to businesses.

Lafayette City Council was scheduled to discuss temporarily allowing outdoor dining during its Tuesday meeting. The meeting occurred after press time.

Some restaurants have begun opening doors to customers for dine-in options, and owners seem optimistic.

“During this season, for us, we should be fine,” said Eats & Sweets owner Bobby Pangilinan. “For a lot of restaurants who count on dine-in service, I think 50% will keep them afloat, but not successful.”

The Lafayette eatery began patio dining over the weekend.

“We are lucky to be adjacent to Festival Plaza where you can sit on the lawn or picnic tables,” Pangilinan said. “During the summer, we are fortunate that the plaza is like one big patio for us. We will open our in shop dining area, but we can only fit three tables when adhering to the new policy.”

He said the pandemic hit during the restaurant’s busy season, but said business has been down about 35% since the beginning of March.

“We have been fortunate that the timing of the pandemic happened at the start of our busy season,” Pangilinan said. “Had it started last fall, it would’ve been a different story.”

The eatery also has a food truck which was able to visit local neighborhoods.

“It gave us an extra revenue stream while becoming a moral booster for people who weren’t leaving their homes,” Pangilinan said.

In Louisville, Pica’s Taqueria Owner Trent Davol said the restaurant has not opened dining for customers even though they are allowed to.

“We will wait at least a week to gauge the interest of our customers and to begin to visualize what our dining rooms would look like if we were to open under the requirements,” Davol said.

He said business has been pretty good, but it is down about 20-30% on average from last year.

“We are in a good position to pivot since we already did a lot of takeout food,” Davol said. “The ability to sell margaritas to go was a huge boost.”

He said they are not in a hurry to open the dining room because sales have been steady.

“Along with opening up seating comes the need to staff it properly and be responsible for more space and more items to keep sanitized,” Davol said.

He added that staff will assess the benefits of opening at 50% capacity and whether there will be enough of an economic benefit to do that.

“The majority of the feedback I’ve received from customers is that they are not ready to be in a dining room yet,” Davol said. “The other side of it is that, personally, I go to restaurants because there is an energy there. Especially with restaurants like ours where friends meet each other or you see your neighbors. Limiting capacity limits the energy of the restaurant.”

Alec Schuler, chef and founder of Tangerine in Lafayette, Boulder and Longmont, recently opened all three locations to diners, but will have about 45% of the normal tables.

“The Lafayette and Boulder locations have great and large outdoor patios, so those will be very nice,” Schuler said.

Tangerine closed for a couple of months when the pandemic began. Now, Schuler said his employees’ temperatures will be checked upon arrival, they will wear a mask, practice respirator etiquette, hand hygiene and will not shake hands. He added he will be working on serving food in the adjacent parking lots near the locations.

This past weekend was the restaurant’s first weekend back, and he said it was not as busy.

“It was about as busy as the slowest days of the week,” Schuler said. “But, I am confident we will increase from here.”