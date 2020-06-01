Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here
High of 90 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder
Boulder should see highs in the 90s and afternoon showers today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 62, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 58, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 58, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 58, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 61, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.