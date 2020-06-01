GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Man rescued after injury near Boulder’s Flatirons

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A Pennsylvania man was injured in an apparent fall near the Flatirons this morning.

According to a release, a 22-year-old man from Wayne, Pa., was found injured on the side of the First-Second Flatiron Trail by a passing hiker.

The man was not able to “fully describe” what had happened to him and was in and out of consciousness, according to the release.

Rescuers performed first aid and then carried the man on a litter out to Bluebell Shelter, where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The rescue took about an hour, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder Fire, Rocky Mountain Rescue and Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks all responded to the call.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
