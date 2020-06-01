Man rescued after injury near Boulder’s Flatirons

A Pennsylvania man was injured in an apparent fall near the Flatirons this morning.

According to a release, a 22-year-old man from Wayne, Pa., was found injured on the side of the First-Second Flatiron Trail by a passing hiker.

The man was not able to “fully describe” what had happened to him and was in and out of consciousness, according to the release.

Rescuers performed first aid and then carried the man on a litter out to Bluebell Shelter, where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The rescue took about an hour, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder Fire, Rocky Mountain Rescue and Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks all responded to the call.