Suspect in Boulder rape now accused in another sex assault case

One of three men accused of raping a woman in Boulder last year has been accused of sexually assaulting another woman, also in 2019.

Adrian Garcia-Ramirez, 22, was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Garcia-Ramirez was one of three men arrested in September after a woman said all three sexually assaulted her over the course of one night in August at a Boulder apartment.

According to an affidavit, Garcia-Ramirez is now accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him in Boulder in May 2019.

Boulder police said the named victim in the case came forward in January after seeing Garcia-Ramirez’s picture in the Daily Camera, but had told other witnesses she was assaulted immediately after the incident.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police she was dropping off a friend in Boulder on May 29, 2019, when she saw Garcia-Ramirez. The woman said she knew Garcia-Ramirez and got out of her car to say hello.

The woman said after a brief conversation, Garcia-Ramirez grabbed her and pulled her behind a white van and forced her to perform oral sex, even though she asked him to stop multiple times and tried to push away from him.

The woman said nobody could see them, and she did not yell too loudly to try and get help because she was afraid Garcia-Ramirez might hurt her.

The location of the reported assault was in a parking lot, but the address of the lot was redacted in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, witnesses said the woman came back to the car and seemed “off.” Her mother told police the woman attempted to take her life the next day and revealed she was sexually assaulted.

Another friend the woman told about the assault said they remembered her saying the suspect’s name was Adrian.

Garcia-Ramirez had been out on $100,000 bond in the prior case as he and his co-defendants await a June 26 arraignment date. A judge set bond at $50,000 in the new case, and Garcia-Ramirez remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.

He is set for a formal filing of charges on Wednesday.