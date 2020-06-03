Boulder chief, City Council urge and pledge more local police reform as protests continue rocking country

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and City Council at its Tuesday meeting pledged local law enforcement reform beyond what is already underway as a another night of protests and clashes between demonstrators and cops rocked the country.

Councilwoman Junie Joseph, the elected body’s only black member, made an impassioned speech on the killing of a handcuffed black man, George Floyd, by a white Minnesota policeman during a virtual meeting after Herold’s presentation of a plan to make changes to Boulder Police Department’s use-of-force policies, among others.

“After 400 years of slavery, black people are not going anywhere. We’ve received emails that say, ‘let’s de-fund the police.’ The police department is not going anywhere, it’s here to stay, because we need police officers to protect us and promote our rights as citizens,” Joseph said. “I welcome the opportunity for reform because we need it. The soul of the country is crying, and we need it. We have to work on this together.”

Herold said she plans to implement the “Critical Decision-Making model” for officers to consider on the use of force at the city’s police department. She also led its implementation at her previous police department, the University of Cincinnati Police Department.

“There are already processes in place to ensure this training and this new way of looking at use of force occurs here in Boulder,” she said.

The model, itself adapted from the United Kingdom, is described by the Police Executive Research Forum as “a logical, straightforward, and ethically based thought process that is intended to help U.S. police officers manage a range of incidents effectively and safely,” in its 2016 “Guiding Principles on Use of Force.”

But the National Association of Police Organizations, a group that lobbies for the interests of law enforcement departments and officers, criticized the forum’s position on the model, arguing it “combines the imposition of another time-consuming, unrealistic and paralyzing thought process for officers under threat, with another plea to disregard the Constitutional legal standard, and tops it off with ‘that’s how they do it in Europe’ as an attempt at justification.”

Progress on community oversight of police

Simultaneously, city officials are preparing to implement the Council-approved auditor-monitor community oversight system set in motion last year in the fallout from the Zayd Atkinson incident, with interviews to start filling a newly created 11-member civilian panel that will work with a staffer set to be hired to help police the police when complaints are made by the public.

Community members working on the transition to the new method of ensuring officer accountability will participate in interviews starting later this week of the city’s first round of candidates for the independent auditor-monitor position, City Manager Jane Brautigam said.

“We are scheduled to come back to Council in September with an updated ordinance that will put even more protections in place, so the city of Boulder has definitely been working on this and we are ready to go,” Brautigam said of policing reform.

More information on the process is set to be presented to Council next week.

Atkinson, a black Naropa University student, reached a $125,000 settlement with the city this year over being confronted and repeatedly asked for identification by a former Boulder policeman while picking up trash outside his student housing building; the situation escalated to the point where multiple officers arrived on scene and surrounded Atkinson while he stood on the property. The officer who began the confrontation resigned the city’s force with a severance package, and an independent review backed a Boulder police finding that there was no evidence of racial profiling.

Plans to bring on a new auditor-monitor to investigate officer conduct and seating the new community member review panel to replace an existing one do not appear to be progressive enough for Herold or Council. The leaders emphasized that more is needed in the wake of nationwide unrest over police killings and behavior, particularly Floyd’s death, which occurred as the officer, now facing a murder allegation, kneeled on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Herold also wants to pursue accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which involves a review of the department by outside experts to ensure it is built upon a good foundation of model policies.

“There is no doubt we have the talent to make this agency a model agency,” the chief said.