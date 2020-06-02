Boulder County sheriff’s office resumes oversight of fire restrictions from commissioners

Boulder County fire restrictions will once again be turned over the purview of the sheriff’s office following an emergency order that placed them under the authority of the commissioners.

The change means recreational shooting and camp fires in permanent fire pits will once again be allowed, matching Boulder County’s fire restrictions with that of the U.S. Forest Service.

But the fire restrictions will still prohibit open fires in dispersed camping areas, fireworks, smoking outside of developed recreation sites, chainsaws without proper spark arresters, welding and explosives.

“We are still concerned about the firefighting and law enforcement resources while we have the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continue to take a proactive measures to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents and first responders,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

The restrictions apply to mountain areas of unincorporated Boulder County west of Colo. 93, Broadway and U.S. 36, as well as all of Rabbit Mountain open space.

Kelly Dahl Campground, Rainbow Lakes Campground, Camp Dick Campground, Peacefully Valley Campground, Meeker Park Overflow Campground, Olive Ridge Campground, and the Brainard Lake Recreation Area are U.S. Forest Service recreation sites and are exempt from the county restrictions when open.