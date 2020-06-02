Boulder County wildlife officials warn of rattlesnake activity

It’s rattlesnake season on the Front Range, and rattlesnakes are not following social distancing regulations.

A Boulder County open space ranger tweeted Monday that a person was bitten by a rattlesnake Friday near the Corral trailhead at Heil Ranch.

Several rattlesnakes have been seen along many Boulder County trails recently. A person was bitten on Friday near the Corral trailhead at Heil Ranch. In some cases, the snake will not rattle. Please use caution when going off trail, as they are difficult to see. #boco_trails pic.twitter.com/CkvkDi2oQG — Heil Ranch Ranger (@RangerGrady) June 1, 2020

“Several rattlesnakes have been seen along many Boulder County trails recently,” the tweet read. “In some cases, the snake will not rattle. Please use caution when going off trail, as they are difficult to see.”

Wildlife officials offered some tips on avoiding snake bites, including not handling snakes. This may seem obvious, but Erin Hartnett, senior ranger for Boulder County Parks and Open Space, said that rattlesnakes often sit still, giving those who encounter them a false confidence in their snake-handling abilities.

Hartnett also advised hikers to stay on the trail.

“You might step on one without even seeing it,” Hartnett said.

Added Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay, “Rattlesnakes usually prefer not to be seen, both for purposes of hunting and for avoiding hawks, coyotes and other snakes that occasionally prey on them.”

Often people are indicated by rattlesnakes not by seeing them, but by hearing them. For this reason, Hartnett recommends hikers do not hike with earbuds.

“Lots of people like to run and hike with their earbuds in and don’t hear the rattle,” she said.

But hikers may also step on snakes without hearing them. Listening for rattles, while a good method, is often unreliable on its own.

“It is not uncommon to find rattlesnakes with some or all of their rattle broken off or missing,” Clay said. “In these instances, and also for very young snakes without a developed rattle, simply look at the end of the tail. Even if the rattle is missing or not developed, a rattlesnake’s tail ends abruptly in a blunt point.”

If you do end up getting bitten by a rattlesnake, Hartnett said that “the real important thing is to stay calm and don’t panic.” It is also important to avoid moving too much, which can be ensured by hiking with others and carrying your cell phone at all times.

“Stay put and let rescuers come to you,” Hartnett said.

Both remaining calm and avoiding movement keep the heart rate low. As the heart rate increases, venom moves more quickly through the bloodstream and potentially towards the heart. It is also crucial to not elevate the site of the bite above the heart.

Remaining calm does not mean accepting your inevitable demise. Clay said that while rattlesnake venom destroys muscle and soft tissue around the bite site — in the most extreme cases potentially requiring reconstructive surgery or amputation — it is rarely lethal.

In the U.S., around 8,000 to 10,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes. Of those, Clay said, only 10 to 15 of those people will die.

Regardless, it is crucial to practice caution while hiking. Rattlesnake bites may have less than a 1% chance of being deadly, but they have a 0% chance of being fun.