Boulder declares Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Resolution calls for honoring victims, survivors by wearing orange

A staffer walks into the Municipal Building on Sept. 13 in Boulder.
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder City Councilwoman Rachel Friend in a Tuesday meeting declared Friday as Gun Violence Awareness Day, shining a light on statistics surrounding the fatal uses of firearms in America and referencing the danger in some households caused by sheltering in place amid the coronavirus.

The declaration said Americans are 25 times more likely to die by gun homicide than people in other high-income countries, and that more than 100 are killed by gun violence daily on average with more than 13,000 gun homicides each year.

“Support for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand-in-hand with keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories,” the declaration stated. “… The pandemic facing America has drastically impacted communities and individuals sheltering in place, which may result in situations where access to firearms results in increased risk in intimate partner violence gun deaths, suicide by gun and unintentional shootings.”

A national coalition of organizations has designated Friday in June as the sixth National Gun Violence Awareness Day, to help honor Hadiya Pendleton, a teenager shot and killed weeks after marching in the presidential inaugural parade in 2013, as well as all other gun violence victims and survivors.

Organizers commemorate her life by wearing orange on the first Friday in June.

