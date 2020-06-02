Boulder starting curbside pickup zone program for businesses, converting parking, loading areas

Boulder on Tuesday announced the city is starting a curbside pickup zone program to run through Sept. 30, involving conversion of existing loading zones and parking spaces downtown and on University Hill for business use as the coronavirus pandemic continues to run its course.

Businesses that are not near an existing zone may also apply to create one using an online, no-fee streamlined application.

The curbside pickup zones will be free of charge for 10 minutes to provide patrons and services enough time to pick-up orders and will be clearly signed in English and Spanish. The application is posted on the city’s COVID-19 Business Resources webpage at bouldercolorado.gov/coronavirus-business-resources.

Boulder County Public Health, Boulder Business Response and Recovery Alliance partners and local representatives of the Colorado Restaurant Association provided input on the development of the curbside plan.