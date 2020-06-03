Community Foundation Boulder County announces 55 coronavirus relief grants totaling nearly $655K

Community Foundation Boulder County announced Tuesday it is awarding more than $650,000 through 55 grants from its COVID-19 Boulder County Response Fund, formed to combat the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than $250,100 is going to community health clinics.

The fund was created in March to support services to those most at risk of contracting the virus, as as well as the most vulnerable in the community due to poverty or being part of an historically underserved demographic. Plans to allocate funding have been based on the hypothesis that this crisis will unfold in three phases: Prevention, Intervention, Recovery.

During the prevention phase, a total of $650,000 was directed to Boulder county nonprofit organizations, and $100,000 the Colorado COVID relief fund. For the intervention phase, the foundation requested grant proposals from nonprofits focused on managing the economic and social impacts from either increased infections or extended spread prevention strategies, with many of the applicants facing their own economic challenges as they provide services, a foundation news release said.

Among recipients so far is the Nederland Area Seniors, Inc., which received funding to get the nonprofit to serve about 500 meals a month to more than 100 older adults who have chosen to stay home for safety during the pandemic.

“Our meal recipients are most often identified by our partners — other community-based nonprofits, local churches and schools, and regional municipalities,” Nicole Cavalino, director of Nederland Area Seniors, told the foundation. “And there are so many heart-warming stories of generosity, compassion, and gratitude during this otherwise scary situation.”

A full list of grantees from the foundation’s prevention and intervention phases can be viewed online at commfound.org/grants/grantees/covid-19-response-fund.