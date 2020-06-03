Longmont public safety chief: Local policies intended to prevent incident like George Floyd death

Longmont Public Safety Chief Mike Butler told City Council on Tuesday night that the city has policies, procedures and expectations in place intended to prevent any occurrences here of the kind of police brutality, misconduct and racial bias seen elsewhere that has sparked nationwide protests.

When Longmont police learned details of the death of George Floyd, a black man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police, none of the Longmont Public Safety staff could figure out “How can somebody do that?” Butler told Council members.

It was “a black mark” on law enforcement that upset the equilibrium of the entire country, Butler said, and he said he wanted to talk to the Council about “what’s going on in Longmont.”

He reviewed the Longmont department’s recruiting, screening, hiring and training practices, its expectations of officers, its use-of-force policies and its procedures for investigating complaints about police.

Longmont has a reputation of being a difficult city for getting hired to be a police officer, Butler said.

Seven out of every eight applicants with law enforcement experience elsewhere don’t fit Longmont’s profile for what it wants for officers.

“We don’t want lone cowboys. We don’t want lone cowgirls,” he said, addiing that Longmont seeks to hire people who “want to connect with the community.”

If any applicant has any history of any kind of violence in his or her background, “we reject them,” the chief said.

Butler said, “We’re very particular about who we bring in” to Longmont’s police division, a process he said has involved participation by members of the community.

“Our citizens have quite a bit of input” about “who we are and what we do,” he said. That community involvement includes a citizen panel that reviews complaints about officers’ alleged misconduct.

“I’m happy to say that we don’t get a lot of citizen complaints,” Butler said,

Councilwoman Joan Peck asked whether Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck and pinning Floyd to the ground — an officer who had been the subject of a number of prior complaints — would have still been on Longmont’s police force with that many complaints against him.

“Without hesitation, absolutely not,” Butler said, and City Manager Harold Dominguez agreed.

“This individual wouldn’t have lasted that long” in Longmont’s department, Dominguez told Council.

Earlier in Tuesday night’s meeting, prior to Butler’s presentation, Council members voted unanimously to formally consider and vote at a future meeting on a “statement of solidarity” resolution that Councilwoman Susie Hidalgo-Fahring suggested be approved in response to “the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have followed.”

As prepared by Hidalgo-Fahring the proposed Longmont Council resolution — expected to be scheduled for action on June 17 — would say:

“We condemn the brutal death of George Floyd and the killings of so many more Black Americans because of racial discrimination by the very people sworn to protect us. We reject the actions of these officers who took it upon themselves to be the judge, jury, and executioners.

“We recognize the trauma communities of color historically experience due to ongoing police brutality. In effect, exacerbating continued fear and distrust of law enforcement. We are a nation in grief,” Hidalgo-Fahring’s resolution says.

The resolution further states that “as your elected officials, it is our responsibility to address instances of injustice. We must make the commitment to lead with compassion and the resiliency needed to build a more equitable community.

“Longmont City Council is committed in prioritizing racial equity and dismantling systemic racism that divides and destroys communities. We support our community members’ efforts to participate in peaceful protesting. We stand in solidarity with these protesters and encourage the community to remain focused on the purpose of these demonstrations, which is to advocate and fight for racial, social, and economical justice.”

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Tim Waters read his own prepared “Statement on Justice and the Future,” saying he wanted to go on the record about where he stands.

“I stand with all who seek justice for George Floyd” and “so many others whose lives were ended by racial hatred and the people who perpetuate it,” Waters said.

“I stand with all who are committed to disrupting systems and dismantling structures that continue the stain of racism and social injustice in this country. I stand with those committed to creating a more just society and nation through hard work, collective action, compassionate action, and perseverance.

Waters also said in his statement that he stands with “Longmont’s Public Safety team, all of our first responders, and the city’s policies and approaches to policing that value prevention, service, health, safety, and respect for the people of Longmont.

“I also stand against abuse of power, the misuse of force by police, the dehumanizing of people, and disregarding the rights of anyone, especially citizens and non-citizens of color, to life, liberty, equity, justice, decency, respect, health, safety, and security by those we entrust with protecting these rights in this country,” Waters said.

Waters’ and Hidalgo-Fahring’s Council colleagues also expressed alarm at incidents of law enforcement brutality elswhere in the country and emphasized their commitment to work on trying to keep such incidents from occuring in Longmont.