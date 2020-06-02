New Broomfield Enterprise, Colorado Hometown Weekly editor named

Ross Maak has been named the editor of the Broomfield Enterprise and Colorado Hometown Weekly after the departure of previous editor Julie Baxter. Baxter has left the company to pursue other career opportunities.

Maak has served as assistant city editor for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call since July. Like the Enterprise and the Hometown Weekly, those papers are owned by Prairie Mountain Media.

“This is an exciting chance for me to step in and fill some big shoes left by Julie Baxter,” Maak said. “As a veteran of northern Colorado, I’m looking forward to getting to know these communities even better and uncover some of the interesting, exciting and untold stories of their history and present.

“It will prove to be a unique challenge in this unprecedented age of physical and social distancing, but I believe newspapers and digital communication to be more vital than ever during these strange times.”

Maak started his new role on Monday.

“Ross was a great addition to our staff in the past year,” PMM President and CEO Al Manzi said. “He has been extremely flexible, managing several editing roles. In his new role, he will be leading the content for two crucial publications and digital sites, The Broomfield Enterprise, Thursday and Sunday, and the Colorado Hometown Weekly serving several communities in East Boulder County.

“He brings years of journalistic excellence to his new role. He has proven that he can lead in every role he has taken on. I am so excited that he will be heading up these publications for our team.”

During time with the award-winning Greeley Tribune, Maak worked at different times as the opinion page editor, copy desk chief, a page designer and a sports writer. He also spent time at the oldest continually operating daily newspaper in California, The Union in Grass Valley. There he worked at different times in the roles of city editor, copy desk chief and page designer.

Maak can be reached by email at beeditor@broomfieldenterprise.com or chweditor@coloradohometownweekly.com or by phone at 303-473-1626.