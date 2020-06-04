Boulder-based Community Energy sells Utah solar project, signs deal in Kentucky

BOULDER — Renewable power developer Community Energy Holdings Inc. recently sold its Hunter Solar project in Emery County, Utah, to D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments and inked a deal with Big Rivers Electric Corp. to create 100 megawatts of new solar power in western Kentucky.

The 100-megawatt Hunter project, which is currently under construction and sold for an undisclosed price, has a long-term power purchase agreement in place with utility PacifiCorp and will provide Facebook’s data center operations with the renewable energy certificates from the new solar power, according to a Community Energy news release.

“Community Energy is inspired by the partnership and leadership of DESRI, Facebook, PacifiCorp and Emery County in making the 100 MW Hunter project a reality,” Community Energy executive vice president Emily Burks said in the release. “This project illustrates the strong commitment that DESRI, Facebook and PacifiCorp have to bringing cost effective, renewable energy to the Utah grid. The Hunter project takes us all one step closer to bringing America toward a carbon-free energy future.”

In Kentucky, Big Rivers has agreed to a 20-year contract to buy 100% of the power generated at solar operations in McCracken County and Meade County, which are expected to produce a combined 230 million kilowatt-hours of solar energy per year starting in 2023, according to the release.

