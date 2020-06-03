Boulder County begins construction on Olde Stage Road

Boulder County will begin construction today on Olde Stage Road near Lee Hill and Lefthand Canyon drives.

The project is expected to last until August.

Crews will be removing the current asphalt on multiple sections of Olde Stage Road. Two retaining walls will be added to provide stability for the road and hillside. A new culvert will be added at Six Mile Creek to accommodate higher flows of water.

The road will not fully close while under construction. There will instead be traffic signals in two locations to create a one-lane system to be used 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During work hours, there may be extended delays due to equipment and supplies being transported.

Gravel conditions are expected in many areas until construction is finished. Drivers are asked to use caution when on Olde Stage Road. Running a red light is illegal and may trip the sensor, resetting the light and causing a longer wait for those on the other side.

In 2021 a repaving project will provide more room for cyclists and emergency services by creating a wider shoulder on Olde Stage Road, north of Lee Hill Drive.