Boulder County reports 11 more coronavirus cases, but BCH has zero patients hospitalized with disease

Boulder County saw 11 new cases of the coronavirus today, but Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital no longer has any patients with cases of COVID-19.

Boulder County is now up to 981 positive or probable cases of COVID-19, up from 970 on Tuesday.

It is the first time since Friday that Boulder County saw a double-digit increases in reported cases in one day. But Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis said the increase is “not unusual compared to previous weeks.”

She said the location of the cases and the race and ethnicity of the patients is also consistent with previous trends, which make it hard to pinpoint a possible cause for the small jump.

“At this point, we can’t say if the increase is significant,” Goussetis said.

Boulder did see increased activity during parties along Boulder Creek two weeks ago, which roughly coincides with the incubation period for the virus, but Goussetis said there is not enough data at the moment to determine if there is a connection.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, with the total number remaining at 62 for the county.

There were also no new hospitalizations, with 163 people being hospitalized to date. Tuesday also brought news that Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital in Boulder no longer has any patients with the virus or being investigated for the virus.

Jeff Zayach, the executive director of Boulder County Public Health, announced the news in a presentation to Boulder City Council on Tuesday and Boulder Community Health spokesman Rich Sheehan confirmed that Wednesday.

Sheehan said the greatest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at once at Foothills was nine on April 22.