Boulder mental health worker accused of failing to report Aidan Atkinson allegations set for trial

A mental health worker accused of failing to report allegations against former high school quarterback Aidan Atkinson while embedded at Fairview High School is set for trial in September.

Marilyn Lori, 47, is set for a jury trial on Sept. 1 on two counts of failing to report child abuse. She remains free on a personal recognizance bond.

While Boulder police did not disclose the allegations on one of the counts, the other incident Lori allegedly failed to report involved Atkinson, who was arrested and charged in November as a juvenile after investigators say he sexually assaulted multiple young women on a party bus in September 2018.

According to an affidavit, police say that prior to reporting the incident to a school resource officer in the fall of 2019, a female student had tried to report it a year before to Lori, who was embedded at the school in 2018 through Mental Health Partners.

The student reportedly told Lori she was on the party bus for homecoming in 2018. She said she became too drunk to stand and sat next to Atkinson, who began to sexually touch her. The girl said she told Atkinson to stop and that others saw what was happening but did not intervene, and the girl said Atkinson’s behavior continued at a restaurant.

The student told police Lori never followed up with her on the matter, and police said Lori made a note of the report in an inquiry file at Mental Health Partners in October 2018, but never made a police report, which she was legally obligated to do as a social worker or mental health professional.

Officials with Mental Health Partners said Lori is no longer with Mental Health Partners and that Lori “did not follow Mental Health Partners policy, which is also state policy.”

Meanwhile, Atkinson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday to determine if there is probable cause for the case to continue. That hearing will be closed to the public.