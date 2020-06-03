GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder tree farm giving away free saplings

Courtesy of Your Neighborhood Christmas Tree Farm

Boulder’s Your Neighborhood Christmas Tree Farm is hosting its annual sapling giveaway to combat global warming and tree loss due to the emerald ash borer.

This year the farm, located at 4340 N 13th St., will give away 300 small seedlings starting Tuesday.

All trees are grown from seeds on the tree farm. The free saplings are 1 to 3 feet tall and include maples, locusts and chokecherries.

All trees are drought resistant but will grow faster with regular watering. Those looking to receive a free sapling are advised to do so only if they are not looking for a special clone or non-seeding variety of tree.

The giveaway will run until all the saplings are gone. Participants are asked to wear masks and physical distancing is required when picking up a tree.

The farm has been giving away trees since 2007 and has given out more than 7,000 saplings.

For more information call 303-449-7532 or visit www.neighborhoodchristmastreefarm.com/freeseedlings.html

Tory Lysik

