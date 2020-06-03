City, Out Boulder County celebrate Pride this month

As the pandemic has forced Boulder to swiftly adjust its plans for this year’s Pride month, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates emphasized in his Monday Boulder Bulletin newsletter that this is still a time “to remember that we are all human, we all deserve respect, we all need to be loved.”

This year, city leaders were hoping to expand 2019’s Rainbows Over Pearl initiative throughout the city by distributing 6,000 small pride flags to businesses and residents across the city and by increasing the number of city sidewalks painted in rainbow pattern.

In 2019, 400 flags were distributed to businesses, mostly on Pearl Street, and three downtown sidewalks were painted.

Yates, a critical proponent of the initiative, said the coronavirus pandemic impacted fundraising to purchase the flags for this year’s effort.

However, a grant from the Boulder Library Foundation and a donation from an anonymous donor allowed the city to purchase a total of 100 large rainbow flags and 200 small ones, which will be given to businesses to display in their windows. Additionally, 2,000 small flags will be distributed to residents and the remaining funds will cover the cost of retouching the crosswalks painted last year, which have since faded.

Yates wrote in his newsletter that he is still proud of Boulder’s embrace of the LGBTQ community and said the library grant and anonymous donation show that love endures.

“Rainbows Over Pearl” began last year as a collaboration between Boulder, Out Boulder County and The Downtown Boulder Partnership.

“After Pride month was over, it occurred to us that we were unintentionally exclusive in our inclusivity,” Yates said. “We thought, ‘let’s be more inclusive and have this be all of Boulder.’ ”

The city and Out Boulder County also on Monday raised Philadelphia rainbow flags, to be flown through June 30, at the intersection of Broadway and Pearl and outside the city municipal building and Boulder’s Main Library. According to a news release from the city, that flag was chosen because it includes black and brown bars, which the city called an effort to “acknowledge the historically complex issues that people of color face, especially when part of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Out Boulder County is still planning a month of celebrations to mark Pride month, especially because a survey to better understand how the pandemic affected the LGBTQ community in Boulder that the nonprofit conducted in March and April showed the biggest concern among all respondents was social isolation.

Mardi Moore, executive director of Out Boulder County, explained that this was a key consideration when deciding how to celebrate this year. One of the main events is a motorcade planned for June 27.

“We want to gather safely,” Moore said. “People will stay in their own cars, but we can decorate our cars and have the visibility and a larger sense of community than we’ve been able to have since the pandemic.”

“Pride is known for being so community focused,” added Juan Moreno, Out Boulder County’s manager of corporate sponsorships and special events. “It’s a very community-, youth- and family-focused event that we want to make sure we still have this year.”

On Tuesday, Boulder City Council issued a declaration by Yates making June Pride month in the city, and reminding “that Boulder aims to ensure a welcoming community for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

In spite of ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic, Yates said Wednesday it is still important to celebrate Pride month in whatever capacity possible.

“It’s always worth celebrating inclusivity. Just because we have a health problem and economic crisis, it doesn’t mean we can’t continue to be an inclusive and welcoming community,” he said. “As a matter of fact, it’s probably more important now, than ever.”