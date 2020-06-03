GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 90 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s today with a slight chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 60, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 60, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 63, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

