Lafayette City Council approves outdoor dining, retail option for businesses

Lafayette City Council on Tuesday approved permitting restaurants and retailers to expand its spaces outdoors to give restaurants options while reopening after the coronavirus pandemic impacted businesses.

On May 27, Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado restaurants could open for in-person dining at 50% of indoor capacity but not to exceed 50 people, as well as maintaining six feet of distance between tables.

Lafayette city staff have been working to determine the most efficient way to accommodate businesses’ requests for temporary modifications of premises to include outdoor spaces. Under the resolution, City Clerk Lynnette Beck will be authorized to review and approve liquor license applications rather than sending the request back to Council.

“This will allow for it to be done very quickly and not require the liquor license to come before City Council,” said Deputy City Administrator Kady Doelling.

Councilmember Tonya Briggs voiced concern over losing parking spaces in Old Town.

“I lived in Louisville, when they converted from parking spaces to outdoor eating spaces, it’s awful,” Briggs said. “The people visiting end up parking in front of other homes. Those homes don’t have parking spaces. I think parking is short, and we’re limited in Old Town already.”

Mayor Jamie Harkins said the city has multiple public parking lots she believes will help with the parking issue.

“I think this is a trade off. Yeah maybe there will be some parking constraints but it will help businesses survive,” Harkins said. “I don’t think without something like this, a lot of them will.

“They can’t operate at 50% capacity. I think this is absolutely needed to save businesses.”

Doelling also said the resolution waives fees for businesses to apply and the city will reimburse any state fees businesses may receive. For businesses interested in applying for the temporary modifications, email temporarymodifications@cityoflafayette.com.

The approval will remain in effect until Council terminates the emergency declaration or terminates the resolution, whichever occurs first.