Lakes at Cherry Creek, Chatfield state parks…

Lifestyles
Outdoors

Lakes at Cherry Creek, Chatfield state parks reaching capacity even on weekdays

Mike Cook, left, guides his fishing boat back to the dock to pick up his son, Mike Cook, for a morning of walleye fishing at the Cherry Creek Reservoir on April 10.
Because boaters were turned away at Cherry Creek and Chatfield state parks last weekend after both lakes reached capacity, we have some advice for eager sailors on how to avoid driving all the way out there for naught.

“The best way to avoid being turned away is to come out early or boat at the end of the day,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay wrote in an email. “This past weekend was really full, and we turned some people away, but we let people in later in the day. By about 10 or 11 a.m. is when things start filling up and we have to implement closures.”

Swim beaches at both parks remain closed.

Chatfield and Cherry Creek often reach capacity for boating on summer weekends and holidays, Clay said, but they have been reaching capacity on weekdays lately as well. Boaters are advised to check for updates on park websites or social media channels such as Facebook or Twitter. They also can call the park before hitching up the boat trailer.

“Boaters could also look at other options outside of Chatfield or Cherry Creek,” Clay said. “Jackson Lake State Park has similar amenities. It is roughly 45 minutes outside of the Denver metro area. If you are willing to go further, North Sterling State Park is another option.”

