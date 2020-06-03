Northwest Parkway donates to coronavirus relief efforts

Northwest Parkway LLC donated $100,000 to local organizations to address the Impacts of COVID-19, including $70,000 to the Broomfield Community Foundation.

The organization announced the donation, which also awarded $20,000 to the North Metro Fire Rescue District and $10,000 to One Lafayette, in a June 2 news release.

“As an organization financially affected by, but fortunate enough to be weathering, these challenging times, we take to heart the importance of supporting organizations that are directly fighting this fight and helping those who have been the most impacted,” Northwest Parkway CEO Pedro Costa said.

The Northwest Parkway selected the organizations based upon their positive local and regional impacts, the breadth and inclusive nature of their constituency, and their effectiveness in providing assistance to those in need.

As an example, this week the Broomfield Community Foundation awarded $50,679 in the third round of grants from its Disaster Relief Fund. The fund was designed to provide financial resources to charitable organizations involved in disaster relief and rebuilding efforts in Broomfield. So far it has raised more than $130,000, Williamson said, and awarded $114,851.

On April 1, $10,672 was awarded to five nonprofits, and on May 1 $53,500 was awarded to a dozen local nonprofits.

“We are grateful to the Northwest Parkway for giving support to the Broomfield Community Foundation through their generous donation,” Timothy J. Schafer, president of the Broomfield Community Foundation Board of Directors said, “We are proud to be part of the network serving our most vulnerable residents by rapidly and effectively funneling resources through organizations that are already compassionately providing front line services.”

North Metro Fire is an all-hazards response team whose members are trained to handle a range of emergencies, from medical calls and fires to hazardous materials response, technical rescues and wildland firefighting. It proactively works with residents and businesses to build a safer community through education, outreach and prevention, according to the release.

Fire Chief David Ramos said this donation comes at a critical time and helps the district continue to provide “the excellent emergency services that our citizens expect and deserve.”

North Metro Spokeswoman Sara Farris said the department plans to use the funds to buy more Personal Protection Equipment supplies, decontamination equipment and supplies, COVID-19 testing supplies and to cover staff overtime needed for additional EMS personnel.

One Lafayette, a community grant program for the City of Lafayette, helps the city “efficiently and effectively” use existing organizations that provide community-need assistance. It works to ensure all money donated goes directly to organizations that service the community, “in essence building a community with heart,” according to the release.

The program disburses funds that have been budgeted by the city, according to the city’s website. Organizations wishing to be considered for grant funding must: complete an online application; be a certified 501 (c)(3) nonprofit group; serve Lafayette residents; provide the program coordinator with a current list of Board of Directors, active volunteers and key officers; and provide a copy of their financial statement for the most recently completed fiscal year.

In response to the news, Lafayette Mayor Jamie Harkins thanked the Northwest Parkway for the donation, which will be passed on to organizations the program serves. The money will help provide community resources to those most in need, she said, because “the impacts of the pandemic create an even greater hardship to our most vulnerable populations.”

Northwest Parkway’s goal with these contributions was to help mitigate the challenges local communities face as they prepare to “bounce back and begin moving toward a healthier future,” the release states.

On Nov. 21, 2007, the Northwest Parkway LLC entered into a 99- year concession and lease agreement for the operation and maintenance of the Parkway from the Authority, according to the Parkway’s website. The Northwest Parkway Toll Road is a 100% privately funded, nine-mile-long highway connecting E-470 (at I-25 in North Metro Denver) with U.S. 36 in Broomfield. No tax dollars were used to build, finance, operate or maintain the parkway.

Recipients

This week funds were awarded to:

Broomfield FISHSt. Anthony North Health FoundationA Precious ChildCommunity Food ShareSafehouse Progressive Alliance for NonviolenceImpact On EducationThe RefugeBroomfield Early Childhood CouncilFive Star Education FoundationDevelopmental Disabilities Center dba Imagine!Mental Health PartnersBroomfield United Methodist ChurchClinicaHope House ColoradoJoyful Journeys Community EnrichmentBoulder County RSVP Board Inc dba CultivateSenior Resources of BroomfieldThe Salvation Army BroomfieldCommunity Reach Center IncBackStory Theatre