Photos: June 3, 2020 at Golden Ponds Park and Nature Area

  • Andi Winter, left, Lola Allen, and Gage Allen, play in the water of the St. Vrain Creek at the Golden Ponds Nature Area in Longmont on June 3, 2020. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 91 and a 10% chance of showers or thunderstorms according to the National Weather Service. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • A blue heron takes off from a pond at the Golden Ponds Nature Area in Longmont on June 3, 2020. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 91 and a 10% chance of showers or thunderstorms according to the National Weather Service. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Andi Winter, left, and Gage Allen, play in the water of the St. Vrain Creek at the Golden Ponds Nature Area in Longmont on June 3, 2020. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 91 and a 10% chance of showers or thunderstorms according to the National Weather Service. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • A blue heron takes off at the Golden Ponds Nature Area in Longmont on June 3, 2020. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 91 and a 10% chance of showers or thunderstorms according to the National Weather Service. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Lola Allen, left, and Andi Winter, play in the water of the St. Vrain Creek at the Golden Ponds Nature Area in Longmont on June 3, 2020. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 91 and a 10% chance of showers or thunderstorms according to the National Weather Service. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • A blue Heron stands in the grass at the Golden Ponds Nature Area in Longmont on June 3, 2020. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 91 and a 10% chance of showers or thunderstorms according to the National Weather Service. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • A blue heron takes flight from a pond at the Golden Ponds Nature Area in Longmont on June 3, 2020. Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 91 and a 10% chance of showers or thunderstorms according to the National Weather Service. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
