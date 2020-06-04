GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Police: Man seriously injured in machete attack…

NewsBoulder Area news

Police: Man seriously injured in machete attack Wednesday in Longmont

Longmont police on Wednesday were searching for a man who was accused of attacking a man with a machete and seriously injuring him.

According to Longmont police Sgt. Tim Madigan, a man assaulted another man with a machete, striking him in the back of the head on Wednesday night. The victim was bleeding severely when he was taken to the hospital. Madigan said the man’s injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

According to scanner traffic, the incident took place in the 170 block of S. Pratt St.

Madigan said the men were acquaintances.

This is developing story. 

Kelsey Hammon

