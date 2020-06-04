Two men shot in accidental gun firing Wednesday in Longmont

Two men sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday evening after they were playing with a gun, causing it to fire and shoot both of them.

Longmont police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive after neighbors called to report a gunshot and two people bleeding, according to Longmont police Sgt. Jason Malterud. A 20-year-old man, who was holding the gun, shot himself in the hand and, with the same shot, struck a 18-year-old man in the leg. Malterud said their injuries were not life threatening, but they were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The gun went off inside an apartment, but did not go through any walls. Police are still determining if the weapon belonged to either of the men. Malterud said police believe the gun was fired accidentally after a “negligent discharge.” Malterud said police are reviewing the situation and considering a possible charge for reckless endangerment for the 20-year-old.

Malterud cautioned residents to never play with weapons.