GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Two men shot in accidental gun firing Wednesday…

NewsBoulder Area news

Two men shot in accidental gun firing Wednesday in Longmont

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Two men sustained gunshot wounds Wednesday evening after they were playing with a gun, causing it to fire and shoot both of them.

Longmont police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive after neighbors called to report a gunshot and two people bleeding, according to Longmont police Sgt. Jason Malterud. A 20-year-old man, who was holding the gun, shot himself in the hand and, with the same shot, struck a 18-year-old man in the leg. Malterud said their injuries were not life threatening, but they were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The gun went off inside an apartment, but did not go through any walls. Police are still determining if the weapon belonged to either of the men. Malterud said police believe the gun was fired accidentally after a “negligent discharge.” Malterud said police are reviewing the situation and considering a possible charge for reckless endangerment for the 20-year-old.

Malterud cautioned residents to never play with weapons.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  2. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...
  3. New York-Style Bagels And Gravlax

    Your Butcher, Frank is a classic butcher and delicatessen with the most authentic specialty foods in town. They’ve just added...
  4. Emergency Plumbing Repair

    Don’t wait until you need emergency plumbing repair to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating. You can count on the expert...
  5. Pet Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s not always easy to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont! Cats and dogs are welcome at Ute Creek Apartments...