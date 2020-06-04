CU athletics organizes Buffs March for Friday morning

As the battle against racial injustice continues around the country, the University of Colorado athletic department is doing its part with a peaceful march Friday in Boulder.

Athletes and coaches at CU have organized a Buffs March, beginning at 9 a.m. at 13th and College.

Buffs’ football player KD Nixon tweeted about the march on Thursday and wrote, “TOMORROW IS GAMEDAY! Buff nation, I need you to support us like you guys will on Saturday & Walk with us! #Love”

On May 25, George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died after being restrained by police. Floyd pleaded with officers that he couldn’t breathe as they held him to the ground and one officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene were charged with “aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence,” according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. All four officers were fired.

Floyd’s death is the latest high-profile incident of police killing black people and it has prompted demand for change and an end to racial injustice across the country.

“We are ‘Walking for Change’ and standing up for what is right!!,” CU assistant football coach Darrin Chiaverini tweeted on Thursday. “Social Injustice must end and we are using our platform to invoke change and reform!! Shoulder to Shoulder!!”

Although not all of CU’s student-athletes are in Boulder, those who are, along with others in the department, have been encouraged to gather together for the march and “create appropriate signage to carry on the march,” according to a graphic tweeted by Nixon, Chiaverini and others.

Those attending the march are encouraged to wear masks.

Earlier this week, head football coach Karl Dorrell addressed the situation with his team and tweeted a message to Buffs fans: “I had a meeting with my team to discuss the recent events happening in the world. This is a time we need to foster hope, honest open communication and action. We will be providing a plan of action for change as a team. It’s more important than ever that WE are together!”