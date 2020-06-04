Boulder artist designs building mural with a message of unity

Before the pandemic, Boulder-based illustrator and graphic designer Kelly Angelovic had never designed a mural. Her vibrant work — rich with whimsy — adorned cards, book covers, coffee mugs, calendars and even products at Trader Joe’s, but never the side of a prominent building off Broadway Street — until now.

“A few weeks ago, Todd Walsh, owner of Market Real Estate reached out,” Angelovic said. “Wanting to do something to uplift and unite our community, he sent over pictures of a blank wall on Broadway and asked if I could create a mural for the people of Boulder.”

The new colorful addition — at Market’s office at 1150 Maxwell Ave. — is not painted, but printed on a vinyl substrate that adheres to the brick. The real estate firm has plans to keep the bright work up indefinitely.

“Together, we decided on the phrase, ‘We Are All In This Together,’ and then he set me free to follow my own artistic vision,” said Angelovic. “The direction we decided to go with included several separate buildings/houses with a banner winding throughout, sharing our message of togetherness even though we are apart.”

The mural, from concept to installation, took Angelovic just three weeks. By May 13, residents of Boulder had a fresh work of outdoor art that they could take in as they biked, jogged or drove.

“When COVID-19 shocked our community at first I felt helpless,” said Walsh, who commissioned Angelovic to craft the piece. “After some time it became clear that our community was not part of the problem, but the answer itself. I want to remind all of us that together we are strong and we can take on any challenge whether it be a virus, or the social injustice we have seen rear its ugly head again nationally.”

While the large illustration was designed with the intent to offer comfort and unity during a global health crisis, for both Angelovic and Walsh, the wall art continues to take on new meaning.

“The message, that we are all in this together, absolutely applies to current events surrounding race in this country — though that wasn’t my intention at the outset — and I hope it continues to resonate as we try to heal and do better as a nation,” Angelovic said.

According to Angelovic, the plants and butterflies found in the large-scale piece represent our growth and hopeful evolution during these uncertain and troubling times. She also wanted to depict a variety of people sheltering in place, reading, comforting each other and partaking in online learning. A red cross conjures up the idea of both healthcare and frontline workers.

“My favorite part of the mural is the children literally climbing the walls as they play,” Angelovic said. “I’m the mother of two elementary school-aged children and I can really relate to this one.”

It’s Walsh’s hope to eventually commission other artists to transform more buildings throughout Boulder.

“I’ve received nothing but positive feedback from everyone in the community, both in person and on social media,” Walsh said. “My favorite comments have been about people using the mural as an opportunity to take a walk around downtown Boulder and visit the mural. That to me is so wonderful, especially to get out of the house in a safe, but positive way.”

Angelovic graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in business, but later studied graphic design at the School of Visual Concepts in Seattle.

“I have always been creative,” Angelovic said. “My mom was a graphic designer. She owned her own studio in Denver for 35 years, so I grew up in a household where artistic endeavors were encouraged. If you had asked me 10 years ago, though, I would have told you that I can’t draw — so it is somewhat remarkable that I now spend my days working as an illustrator.”

What started as a way to unwind and recharge when her daughter was first born has bloomed into a thriving business — one that has led her to create for American Greetings and other top brands.

“Needing a creative outlet, I started drawing while she slept and in those short pockets of time it was like a light switched on,” Angelovic said. “Illustrating fed my soul and made me a better mom — and I haven’t looked back.”

In addition to depicting a number of different ethnicities in her work, Angelovic also includes messages of empowerment, inclusivity and equality.

“I absolutely consider creating artwork a form of activism,” Angelovic said. “Much of my work in the past few years has been dedicated to women’s rights. As an artist, there is nothing more important or rewarding than using my voice to speak out against inequality and injustice.”

When not unleashing her own creativity in her studio, Angelovic offers coaching to artists who aren’t sure where to go next.

“Later this summer, I have a Voter Kit for kids coming out produced by Scholastic, Inc., that I’m pretty excited about — especially given our current political climate,” Angelovic said. “It will teach kids in a fun and engaging way all about the voting process and the history of voting in our country. I am working with Amber Lotus Publishing to create a series of planners and wall calendars with a ‘Girl Power’ theme. The 2021 edition will be available for purchase nationwide later this year.”

In the next few weeks, Boulder author Chelsea Flagg will release “Tinsey Clover and the Tree of Balance,” whose cover was done by Angelovic. But, for now, folks can take in her bright work at the southwest corner of Maxwell and Broadway.

“While I originally commissioned Kelly (Angelovic) to do the mural as a message of hope to get through COVID-19, the mural’s message is now even more relevant than ever,” Walsh said. “We are all in this together and none of us should tolerate hatred, racism or bigotry. We stand in solidarity with the black community to demand justice to all those impacted by the systemic social inequity and loss of life our country has experienced for far too long.”