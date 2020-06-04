Boulder organizers plan march on Saturday for George Floyd

A march calling for police reform in the wake of a Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd has been scheduled for Saturday in Boulder.

A Facebook page for the event, titled “Peaceful March,” listed the event as starting at the Boulder County Courthouse on Pearl Street at 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to the page, the event will start with 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence in remembrance of Floyd. After that, protesters will march to the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., and back to the courthouse.

“It’s time we walk for change,” the post read. “Compassion without action is indifference.”

Participants are asked to wear masks and try to practice physical distancing due to the coronavirus.

Boulder saw hundreds protest Floyd’s killing in a march last weekend.