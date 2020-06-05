Demonstrators take to Denver’s streets on foot and in cars for eighth day of George Floyd protests

Masses of peaceful demonstrators took to Denver’s streets on Thursday evening, stopping traffic as they chanted and marched for an eighth day in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis — the tragedy that’s launched a national movement seeking racial justice and law-enforcement reform.

Activities kicked off in late afternoon at Civic Center Park with a “youth education” event that featured young speakers, including a 7-year-old named Jacob, who told the crowd, “Black lives matter as much as white lives matter.”

Not long after, hundreds of demonstrators began marching west on Colfax Avenue to Speer Boulevard, where they stopped traffic marching up the usually-busy thoroughfare, a crowd that stretched blocks.

The protesters gathered on the large field outside the Auraria Campus’s Tivoli Student Union for what has become one of the signature moments of these demonstrations: hundreds of people lied face-down on the grass, their arms behind their backs, for nine minutes of silence — symbolizing the length of time a now-former Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck before he died.

Obviously a very different feel from past nights, when Denver Police deployed tear gas and less lethal projectiles around this time pic.twitter.com/gxWIeVLLqc — Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) June 5, 2020

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser addressed the crowd, telling The Denver Post afterward that the response to Floyd’s death feels different, more energetic than the movements that followed previous police killings of black men and women.

“This is extraordinary,” he said. “We dream about getting young people engaged in a cause.”

School board member Tay Anderson told the crowd he is introducing a proposal Friday to end the contract between Denver Public Schools and the Denver Police Department.

Across town at the Shorter Community AME Church, a couple hundred people gathered in the parking lot, getting ready for a caravan protest.

“This is a space for black love and liberation,” an organizer with Black Lives Matter 5280 said. Cars were painted with phrases like “Defund the police” and “End police brutality.”

Hundreds and hundreds of cars. No real estimate because people are all over the side streets too. pic.twitter.com/aHUvbcoGyv — Elise Schmelzer (@EliseSchmelzer) June 5, 2020

Part of the idea behind the car caravan was to allow proper COVID-19 social distancing while still protesting — participants safely in their cars instead of marching shoulder-to-shoulder.

Fatima Thibou, 46, said this was the first time she’s ever been to a protest. She said two weeks ago, she was followed by a car while jogging in her Littleton neighborhood. “Because I’m black in Littleton, I’m being followed?”

She said her eyes have been opened in the last few weeks. “And I feel like I can’t close them,” she said. She felt like she needed to be here, to be a part of something bigger.

Thursday evening’s demonstrations continued the clam and peaceful note that’s been struck the last few nights in Denver. The demonstrations late last week and over the weekend, and even into Monday night, were confrontational, and saw some crime and vandalism — each night ending in clouds of police tear gas and barrages of pepper balls.

Beginning Tuesday and continuing Wednesday, Denver police stepped back, allowing the protests to continue well past the the 9 p.m. emergency curfew that, unless extended, is now in its final night. The demonstrations proceeded peacefully those nights without the clashes with police that marred earlier marches.

Thursday evening, marchers were met by Denver police who distributed cases of bottled water.