High of 89 with a chance of afternoon storms today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s today with a slight chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 60, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 63, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 56, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 54.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here