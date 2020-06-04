Huntley promoted to top Boulder spokesperson as head of newly combined departments

Boulder on Thursday announced Sarah Huntley will take the top position of a combined city Communications and Engagement department, with the promotion effective immediately.

Huntley has worked for the city for 13 years in a variety of communications and leadership positions, a city news release said.

In 2017, Huntley began overseeing the creation of a centralized engagement team, and Boulder has since earned both the national and global organization of the year awards from the International Association of Public Participation under her leadership, the release said.

The promotion will coincide with a city merger of its communication and engagement teams under one department to allow for streamlined services and better clarity of roles, as well as more professional development opportunities for staff on the combined team, the release said.

“I can’t think of a more qualified person than Sarah to lead this effort,” City Manager Jane Brautigam stated in the release. “She demonstrates excellence in communications and engagement principles and practices. At the same time, she is committed to building relationships, responding to the emerging needs of her colleagues and our community, and embracing innovation and continuous learning.”

Huntley earned a bachelor’s degree in government from Connecticut College and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. She hopes to make local government more accessible for all community members.

“Over the past few years, we’ve made significant strides in reaching and lifting the voices of Boulder’s diverse community. I am especially excited about the recent addition of a language access program manager to help us reach our Spanish-speaking community members with timely and relevant information,” Huntley stated in the release. “Inclusivity in communication and engagement will remain a priority as our department comes together and charts its future.”

The city’s former top spokesperson and communications department head, Patrick von Keyserling, last month announced he is taking a position with Colorado PERA.